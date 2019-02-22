Kareena Kapoor says she’s excited to watch Kangana Ranaut’s biopic, calls her astonishing actor

Just days after Kangana Ranaut announced her biopic, actor Kareena Kapoor has extended her support to the Manikarnika star. She has said that Kangana is “one of the finest actresses” and added that she is “excited to watch her biopic”.

Kareena told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, “ I have heard that Kangana’s biopic is coming. I am excited to watch her biopic. I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman.”

Announcing her biopic, Kangana had earlier said, “My own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments.” The film will be written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra who also wrote Manikarnika. “Around 12 weeks ago, he urged me to let him write a film based on my life. I was nervous and wary initially, but then, given his stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead to the project,” she added.

Asked if she has watched Manikarnika yet, Kareena said, “ I haven’t, but I am going to watch it soon. Saif has congratulated her for the film.”

Kangana’s recent release, Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi, is her third film to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Krrish 3. Kangana, who is currently working on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, will be seen next in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.

