Kareena Kapoor shares glamorous black and white pic as she waits for something special

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:18 IST

Kareena Kapoor, who is pregnant with her second baby, has shared a glamorous new picture on Instagram. She is seen wearing a stunning dress while hinting at something exciting to come.

The monochrome photo shows Kareena in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. She is wearing stylish black heels and posing on a couch, looking away from the camera. “I’m waiting,” she wrote in the caption. Commenting on her picture, best friend Malaika Arora wrote, “Am also waiting.” Her stylist Tanya Gharvi wrote, “Uffffffd bebo.”

While fans tried to guess what Kareena was actually waiting for, one guessed, “Bebo is waiting for baby.” Another fan wrote, “We are all also waiting Queen. Hope it’s a princess and looks as beautiful as you are.” Kareena is expecting her baby to arrive soon. She and husband Saif Ali Khan are already parents to their four-year-old son Taimur.

Kareena recently spoke to Neha Dhupia on her radio show What Women Want about the prospective name for her baby. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha on the show. Kareena and Saif were trolled online when they had announced Taimur's name, as many believed it was inspired by the Turkish ruler who invaded India.

Talking about working through pregnancy, Kareena told Bombay Times, Kareena said, “It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released in March last year. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

