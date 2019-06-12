Katrina Kaif goes from Bharat to Black Panther, strikes Wakanda pose on the dance floor. Watch videos

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday shared a glimpse into her rigourous dance training sessions. Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actor posted a series of clips that showed her sweating it out at the dance studio.

The first story, a boomerang, shows a tired Katrina resting on the floor. The caption reads, “Dance team to me: Katrina can we get up and dance? Me: Can we just sit down and talk about it?” The second story shows Katrina striking the famous Wakanda forever pose from the Marvel superhero movie Black Panther. Katrina captioned it, “Motto for the show: Wakanda forever,” and added a sticker of T’Challa.

The third and fourth stories showed Katrina practising her moves. “Ok, we up,” she captioned the third one, and wrote “We dancin’” under the fourth post. A hashtag reveals the possible purpose of the exercise. Katrina could be practising for the Femina Miss India 2019 pageant.

The actor was most recently seen opposite frequent co-star Salman Khan in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The epic drama, which charts the titular character’s story against that of independent India, has made more than Rs 160 crore after an extended opening weekend. The film has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark internationally.

While reviews for the film have been mixed, Katrina’s performance has been praised. She plays Kumud, Bharat’s love interest in the film. Salman and Katrina will reportedly reunite for the third installment of the Ek Tha Tiger series next. Before Bharat, she was seen in two major box office and critical disappointments: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 09:08 IST