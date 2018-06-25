Katrina Kaif grooves to Kala Chashma, Salman Khan dances to Race 3 song. See videos

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif, among several other Bollywood stars, are enthralling fans with their performances as they tour the US with Dabangg Reloaded concert. The videos from their performances and rehearsals are flooding the internet.

A video that shows Salman with Jacqueline, Daisy and a few other stars from Race 3, is going viral online.

One of the most popular videos is that of Katrina. The Tiger Zinda Hai star is dancing to her hit number Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.

One video showed host Manish Paul with Salman. Their chat ends with a performance of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan.

While Salman will soon begin work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that also stars Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover, Katrina is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s Zero that features Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

