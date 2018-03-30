Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is all set to debut with Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. See her pic

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is all set for her second film and Bollywood debut in the true sense. Making the announcement, Sooraj Pancholi shared a picture of Isabelle and confirmed that she is the lead heroine in his upcoming film Time To Dance. She was last seen in Dr Cabbie, an English language film that was produced by Salman Khan.

“It’s official guys! A huge shout out to my co-star @isakaif .. get ready for our film!#TimeToDance Look forward to working with her!” he wrote along with the photo. Isabelle reportedly plays a ballroom and Latin dancer while Sooraj essays the role of a street dancer.

The film that will mark Stanley D’costa’s directorial debut, is set to go on floors in second half of April in London. Both Sooraj and Isabelle have been practicing for their roles over past one year and have learnt various dance forms.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Isabelle as saying, “I can’t wait to start work on my first Hindi film. We will be in London for around 50 days and will shoot in a start-to-finish schedule.”

“I started dancing as a kid, so I always wanted to be a performing artiste. I always had that creative side. Acting came little later and it actually came when I saw dancing in the films. That’s when I knew that I always want to do this,” Isabelle had earlier said.

Coincidentally, Katrina is also a part of a dance film opposite Varun Dhawan, whose teaser poster was revealed recently.

