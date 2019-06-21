Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sex hasn’t been this much fun since Vicky Donor, watch video

A man running a khandaani shafakhana -- Indian for sex clinic -- dies, leaving his shop to his niece. There’s only one caveat -- the niece has to run it, not sell it. Now, only Indians with their love for sex -- we are 1.3 billion, aren’t we -- and wariness about discussing anything related to it in public, will realise how impossible it can be, and how funny.

Sonakshi Sinha is Baby Bedi, a young woman bestowed with a Khandaani Shafakhana somewhere in Punjab. The trailer takes on taboos associated with sex head-on, the film does have shades of that runaway hit, Vicky Donor.

While Sonakshi essays the role of a young girl working at a sex clinic; Annu Kapoor also makes an appearance. Also starring actors Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film marks Bollywood acting debut of Badshah.

Sharing the trailer, Sonakshi tweeted, “Zindagi mein uppar uthna hai toh... baith jao Aur Trailer dekho. #BaatTohKaro. #KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer out now! http://bit.ly/KhandaaniShafakhana_Trailer …@varunsharma90 @annukapoor_ @Its_Badshah @itsBhushanKumar @MahaveerJainMum @TSeries.” The trailer is being circulated with the hastag ‘Baat Toh Karo’ (at least talk about it).

Talking about her role in the film, Sonakshi had earlier told IANS: “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”

Sonakshi had earlier announced the title of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I’m thrilled to announce my film ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’...Releasing on July 26.”

Last seen in the multi-starrer period love story Kalank that proved to be a major box office disappointment, Sonakshi has Dabangg 3 and Mission Mangal in her kitty. She reprises her role of Rajjo – Salman Khan’s wife – in the third installment of Dabangg, her debut film. In Mission Mangal that also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi plays a scientist.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:49 IST