Khandani Shafakhana song Sheher Ki Ladki: Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty groove with Badshah, Diana Penty

Badshah’s latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood. Titled Sheher Ki Ladki, the song is a rejigged version of Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon’s 1996 super-hit track that made its way into the party playlist of every 90’s kid.

While remixing the popular track by adding some groovy beats and tweaking the lyrics here and there, Badshah incorporated some parts of the original version reminding you just how awesome the Rakshak song was.

Also read: Sushmita Sen aces bottle cap challenge, here’s how boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah fared. Watch

While the song makes your feet tap, the video will hit you with nostalgia as it features Sunil and Raveena grooving to the remixed version of their song. Without a doubt, the duo looks absolutely stunning in black edgy outfits.

“It was great fun shooting with Ravs (Raveena) for this song once again along with Badshah and Diana. I absolutely love the recreated version of the song,” Suniel said in a statement.

The video also features Badshah and Diana Penty. Khandaani Shafakhana, featuring Sonakshi alongside Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, revolves around a female lead character who confronts the society on the topics of sex and related disorders.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 19:46 IST