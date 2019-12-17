Kriti Sanon has a warm birthday wish for sister Nupur, calls her ‘i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy’

bollywood

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared the warmest birthday wish for sister Nupur and we are sure it will give you all the sibling goals you need in life. Sharing a fanmade video, Kriti called Nupur her “favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy” as she showered her love and blessings on her sister. Nupur recently made her onscreen debut in a single opposite Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the cute fanmade video that features childhood pics of the sisters togethr, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Happiest birthday Nupsuuu!!! @nupursanon You i love you beyond words.. you’re my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes i-can-judge-people-better kinda mummy too! i’ll always be protective about u no matter how grown up u become!! I wish you all the happiness in the world.. #Filhall enjoy this journey.. may you get everything u’ve been praying for.. and more.. May this year be dreamlike and the best you’ve had till now!! Keep smiling my baby! Had to post this fanmade video.. its perfect! thanks @kritixsanon for making this sweettestt video!”

Before her debut, Nupur had told HT Brunch about sister Kriti, “She will not even check if her own hair is fine, but will make sure mine is perfect. Between the two of us, she is the better sister. She always puts my interests before hers. She is my second mom.”

Talking about Nupur’s entry in the industry, Kriti had said, “She has the pressure of having a family member in the industry, but none of the advantages. Of course, I can guide her, but I am not some producer who can make a film for her,” says Kriti. “I am still finding my own foothold in the industry!”

