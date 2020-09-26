e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kritika Kamra: Right now the temperaments are just too hot everywhere, it is a hot mess

Actor Krtitika Kamra, who gets her own share on trolling on social media, admits that it often gets to her as well, but she has learnt how to make peace with it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 14:02 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Kritika Kamra is currently shooting for a web project.
First came the pandemic and then came this tsunami of controversies around Bollywood after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And actor Kritika Kumra feels all things are going from bad to worse, and it is time to show some restraint with the aggression.

“Right now the temperaments are very hot everywhere. It is very heightened because of the general gloom and because of what’s happening on social media and otherwise, the debates and the controversies. And people have the time and the fortunately and unfortunately, thanks to the internet and social media, everybody has an opinion. Everybody has the access so everybody is going to put it out,” shares Kamra.

The actor, who gets her own share on trolling on social media, admits that it gets to her as well but she has learnt how to make peace with it. 

“You just can’t let it get to you. When you are a public figure and when you have certain number of following, you know that the good and the bad come hand in hand. If you are appreciated, you will also be subjected to trolling and unnecessary comments. You just can’t take the good and say I didn’t sign up for the bad, it comes with the territory,” she explains.

Kamra hopes that things get back to normal real soon and people realize where they have been going wrong.

“There is no need to be so aggressive. I hope people reach a place and introspect be positive and hopeful not be obnoxious to other people that they are right now,” she says.

On what her coping mechanism is to all this negativity, she says, “I don’t know personally what else can you do other than shutting it out and blocking out all the bad. It is just hotchpotch, a hot mess on social media and otherwise,” she concludes.

