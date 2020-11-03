Laxmii song Bam Bholle: Akshay Kumar dances with all his might to please Lord Shiva in ‘most explosive song of the year’

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:28 IST

Akshay Kumar, who is all set to grace the screens with Laxmii, has shared a new song from the film, titled Bam Bholle. The number has Akshay dancing in the get-up of a transgender person, wearing a saree and a bindi. He is surrounded by a huge group, as they all perform to please Lord Shiva with their powerful dance.

The song has been sung by Viruss, with lyrics and music by Ullumanati. Akshay had teased the song with a poster that showed an angry Laxmii, holding Kiara Advani’s unconscious character. He captioned it, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! (You will now get to see a new look of Laxmii which you may have never seen or heard about before).”

Kiara teased the number by calling it the ‘the most explosive song’ and said, “Get ready to witness Akshay sir like never before.”

The makers had earlier released the song Burj Khalifa. Featuring Kiara and Akshay, the foot-tapping dance number was shot around the iconic Burj Khalifa tower of Dubai. The song has been performed by DJ Khushi, Shashi and Nikhita Gandhi.

Laxmii was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb but had to undergo a name change amid backlash from a fringe group. On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, “I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi.”

“By God’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he added.

The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

