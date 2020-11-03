Kajal Aggarwal drops more unseen pics from pre-wedding festivities. See here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:03 IST

Kajal Aggarwal is now married to Gautam Kitchlu who even introduced her as Mrs Kitchlu on Instagram after their dream wedding on October 30. Kajal has now been updating her fans with all the pre-wedding festivities like satsang and gaur pooja that preceded the highly guarded wedding at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

Kajal chose a simple yet elegant red and white kurta-churidar by Varun Bahl for the Radha Krishna satsang. She has shared stunning pictures of herself posing in the light-weight ensemble. She had left her middle-parted hair open in soft curls and had tiny flowers adorning her tresses. She topped her simplistic look with just a bindi.

Kajal had worn a light-green Anita Dongre lehenga for the gaur pooja and the chunni ceremony ahead of the wedding. It was held after her mehendi ceremony as she shows off her henna-decorated hands in the pictures from the event. One of them also gives a closer look of her engagement ring. “Gautam’s brother and brother-in-law performed the ritual,” Kajal told Vogue in an interview, while talking about the Chunni ceremony.

“My side of the family is typical Punjabi, and my husband is half-Punjabi, half-Kashmiri. We wanted to make it very special and tried to incorporate both sides of our rituals and culture,” the actor added while talking about how the various wedding rituals.

The two still have a South Indian connection, since Kajal has most of her work in Telugu cinema. They also performed the Jeelakarra Bellam ceremony, seen in South Indian weddings, during their pheras. Sharing a picture of the same on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

