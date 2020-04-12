e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda, Preity Zinta shower love on furry friends on National Pet Day

Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda, Preity Zinta shower love on furry friends on National Pet Day

Several Bollywood actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta and Randeep Hooda showered love on their furry friends on National Pet Day. See their posts.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Madhuri Dixit plays with her dog, Carmelo.
Madhuri Dixit plays with her dog, Carmelo.
         

It's National Pet Day and on the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their love towards their pets. Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a video that shows her dancing in ghungroos and playing with her dog, Carmelo.

"The one who's always by my side, the one who always entertains me, my favourite dancing partner and the one who always brings a smile on my face - My mellow Carmelo. #NationalPetDay," Madhuri captioned the video.

 

Preity Zinta also shared a picture of her "bestfriend" -- her dog Bruno. "My partner in crime... #NationalPetDay #bruno #dutchshepherd #dutchie #ting," she wrote.

 

Actor Randeep Hooda posted a loving message for his horse Cuba, saying he is missing him. "Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun," he wrote along with an image in which he is posing with Cuba. For the uninitiated, Randeep Hooda is a great horse lover. Reportedly, in 2016, he had adopted 9 dying horses.

 

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Mahira Sharma, who owns a cat, too took a moment to introduce her pet on social media. "I'm spending my quarantine time with my pet Duggi," Mahira wrote, appealing her fans to be kind to animals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: How it will change individuals
Covid-19: How it will change individuals
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
Coronavirus in India: Several targets missed, still no sign of rapid testing kits
Coronavirus updates: More than 400 Australians evacuated from India
Coronavirus updates: More than 400 Australians evacuated from India
One in every 25 Covid-19 patients in Delhi is a health care worker
One in every 25 Covid-19 patients in Delhi is a health care worker
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
HT Salutes: ‘My boys are scared, but I cannot say no to work; it needs me’
Coronavirus: Health ministry hails timing of lockdown
Coronavirus: Health ministry hails timing of lockdown
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Respiratory, organ failure and heart attacks killing Covid patients: Study
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
Coronavirus: ‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news