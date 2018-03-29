Mallika Sherawat lives her DDLJ moment in the famed tulip fields of Amsterdam

Like millions of movie lovers, actor Mallika Sherawat is a big fan of the classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Recently, the actor, while in Amsterdam, managed to be a part of the film in her own special way, when she went to the famous tulip fields, where some parts of DDLJ were shot.

Actor Mallika Sherawat in the tulip fields of Amsterdam.

“Ever since I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, I fell in love with the film and its exotic locations. It had always been my dream to take a stroll down the tulip fields showcased in the film. I’m glad that I finally headed there for real, and got to experience its beauty,” she says.

It was a work trip for Mallika. She visited the headquarters of an NGO that she has been associated with for a couple of years now. However, asked if she’d ever want to be a part of the iconic film’s remake, she says, “No. Not really.”

Mallika, who has starred in Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Welcome (2007), and Dirty Politics (2015), feels that a film like DDLJ shouldn’t be touched. “I think a film as iconic as that shouldn’t be remade. Since it’s a classic, I feel the original one is and will always be the best film ever made,” she says.

