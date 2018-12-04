Manisha Koirala says Sonali Bendre is ‘gorgeous inside out’, welcomes her back home

Actor Sonali Bendre returned to India after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. Manisha Koirala, who also battled cancer in the past, welcomed Sonali back home. Before her return, Sonali shared a note on Twitter and said that it would be exciting to “discover the new normal”.

Manisha referred to Sonali’s ‘new normal’ statement and tweeted, “Welcome dear.. discovering “the new normal” will be exciting.. navigating mindfully, it is indeed a soulful time !! You have shown grace n strength in trying times.. you are gorgeous inside out!! Big hug.”

Sonali had earlier shared a picture on social media of herself and written, “They say Distance makes the heart grow fonder. It sure does. But let’s never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime (sic).”

Referring to it as a new normal, the actor also wrote, “It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can’t wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime. And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape (sic).”

The actor has also been sharing her experiences of getting treated for cancer and how it has changed her life through her social media handle. From going bald to trying on new wigs, her posts have been inspiring many.

