Manoj Bajpayee: It’s all rubbish saying that even a small role can make an impact

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who turns a year older on April 23, has always managed to wow the audiences, be it in supporting roles in films such as Special 26 (2013), Raajneeti (2010), or the more recent Baaghi 2, and in leading roles in Shool (1999), Aligarh (2016), and the recent release Missing.

With so many films to his name, does Manoj believe — as many actors say they do — that it’s the impact of a role that matters and not the length of it? The actor says an emphatic ‘no’, adding that the amount of time one gets on the big screen definitely counts. “It’s very important for me. This is all rubbish [when someone says] that even a small role can make an impact,” says Bajpayee, who has won National Film Awards, for Satya (2000) and Pinjar (2005). “Yes, [a small role] can leave an impact, but people will forget you, because the hero or the people who have greater length of roles will take the accolades away at the end of the day. I’ve done a few impactful guest appearances, but the success of the film and the credit always goes to the guy who has done the main role.”

Sometimes, a film doesn’t do well commercially, even with Manoj in the lead, but the overall experience is precious to him, and he cherishes his own work in the film. One such film was Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary — the strong buzz didn’t translate into viewer footfalls, and that was disappointing for Manoj, but he looks at the bright side.

He explains, “Too much of shifting of dates definitely marred the release of the film. It was quite unfortunate, the manner in which the film was treated by certain sections, and that saddened me quite a lot.” But, he says, he’ll still be proud of it. “Aiyaary is going to be one of my best performances. I strongly feel that in terms of the script, it was one of the best by Neeraj. We greatly admire each other. I enjoy each and every moment of my time with him, as a friend, and as an actor in front of the camera, when I am being directed by him. This one is going to be very special in my filmography,” says Manoj about the film, whose release date had to be pushed back twice to avoid a clash with more hyped or star-studded ventures.

Manoj is also happy about his recent release Missing. In it, he was reunited with actor Tabu after 18 years. They had last co-starred in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar in 2000. On working with her after a long time, Manoj says, “Tabu is a fantastic actor. We get along really well, and I have high regard for her a person and co-actor. For Missing, we got to spend a lot of time in Mauritius, shooting for something we believed in.”

