Marjaavaan success: Honey Singh croons Peeyu Datt Ke for Sidharth Malhotra film, watch teaser

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:21 IST

The makers of Marjaavaan have come up with a song, Peeyu Datt Ke, following the box office success of the Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-Riteish Deshmukh starrer. It was a special number in the film but the song wasn’t featured in the theatrical version.

Honey Singh has sung the peppy number choreographed by Mudassar Khan. Rakul Preet Singh shared the teaser and tweeted, “Peeyo datt ke aur ho jaao tight, Kyonki #Marjaavaan pahunchi success ki height! #PeeyuDattKe out tomorrow.”

Marjaavaan released on November 13 and earned Rs 24.41 crore in its opening weekend. It has collected an estimated Rs 50 crore in two weeks of its release.

Talking about the film, Riteish had recently told PTI, “The films that came my way be it Ek Villian or Lai Bhari or Marjaavaan were something different from the comedies that I have done. These films have helped change the perception of an actor, who does comedies and that there is more to him than just comedy films. The fact that these films have worked well at the box office play a huge role in perception building. As a producer, the choices that I made of producing Marathi films, that has also helped somewhere. People take me a bit seriously than they used to. I am in a zone where I go out there to do what I love, that is act and produce content that appeals to me. When it comes to producing, I get attracted to newer ideas.

