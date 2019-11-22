e-paper
Marjaavaan success bash: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh party with Nora Fatehi. See pics

A lavish party was hosted in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Marjaavaan. The bash was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and Nora Fatehi.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Marjaavaan success bash was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi, among others.
The Marjaavaan success bash was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi, among others.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The team of Marjaavaan including lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh came together to celebrate the commercial success of the film. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjaavaan has performed well at the box office, having earned Rs 37.87 crore at the end of its first week.

The film has been performing well in single screens and multiplexes outside metros, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The makers of Marjaavaan hosted the success bash at a popular hotspot in Mumbai on Thursday night. While Sidharth and Riteish made their presence felt at the celebrations, female leads Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet were not spotted at the party.

Riteish arrived with his wife Genelia D’Souza. Nora Fatehi grabbed eyeballs in her satin blue wrap dress, while Nushrat Bharucha opted for a black one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi at Marjaavaan success bash.
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi at Marjaavaan success bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Marjaavaan director Milap Milan Zaveri, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and producer-filmmaker Nikkhil Advani were also present at the success party of Marjaavaan.

Bhushan Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Nikkhil Advani at Marjaavaan success bash.
Bhushan Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Nikkhil Advani at Marjaavaan success bash. ( Varinder Chawla )
The team of Marjaavaan celebrates its success at the box office.
The team of Marjaavaan celebrates its success at the box office. ( Varinder Chawla )

Marjaavaan earned Rs 24.41 crore in its opening weekend. Sidharth Malhotra was overwhelmed by the audience’s response and told IANS in an interview, “Ek Villain and Brothers introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan.”

However, Marjaavaan failed to impress the critics. The Hindustan Times said in its review that the two-hour-long film took the template of a 80s masala film and made it much worse. “Maybe, just maybe, the older films were a product of their times, when we ostensibly didn’t know any better; back when a post-MeToo world was not even a dream and creativity was dying a slow death on the front benches of paan-stained theatres. Why, oh why, bring it back for an airing in 2019?” the review read.

