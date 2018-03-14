Mental Hai Kya? Not Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut ‘first and only choice’ for film

Refuting rumours that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for the female lead in Mental Hai Kya, makers of the film have issued a statement reiterating that Kangana was the “first and only choice” for the film that features Rajkummar Rao opposite the Queen star.

Days after Mental Hai Kya posters of Kangana and Rajkummar were revealed, rumours were abuzz that the original choice for Kangana’s role in the movie was Kareena. A DNA report quoted a source as saying, “In 2013, Ekta had pitched the idea to Bebo. She wanted to get Kareena and Emraan Hashmi on board for the film, which was previously titled Badtameez Dil. But it never materialised.”

“Bebo felt that the storyline was way ahead of its time. It was dark and explosive in many ways. It also had several bold scenes and nudity. Kareena politely refused the film and it was put on the back burner,” the source further claimed.

The makers, however, have rubbished these rumours and released a statement. A Balaji spokesperson said, “Mental Hai Kya is a completely different script, which was written only last year. Balaji heard the script just six months back, and green lit the project. Kangana Ranaut was always the first and only choice for the film, and we are happy that she said yes to it soon after hearing the first narration. Kangana and Rajkummar Rao have been our first choices for the role. The looks that we released last week have garnered fabulous reactions from the audiences and we’re so excited to start shoot for this mental ride!”

Mental Hai Kya is directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Kovelamudi is a popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who bagged a National Award in 2006 for Bomelatta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more