Mike Tyson arrives in India, Salman Khan loans out Shera for security. See pics, videos

Salman Khan has loaned his personal bodyguard, Shera, to lead the security detail for boxer Mike Tyson’s maiden India visit. Pictures and videos of Tyson’s arrival in Mumbai, where he was greeted by loud fans, have been shared online.

In the videos, we can see Shera pacing around ahead of Tyson’s arrival, controlling the crowds. When the boxer exits the terminal, he is immediately thronged by fans, whom Shera can be seen keeping at bay. The two then make their way to a waiting car and drive off.

Tyson is in India to inaugurate Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. Ahead of his arrival, Shera spoke about taking Salman’s permission before accepting the job. “I took his permission before taking this responsibility. I work exclusively for him and Bhai is always my first priority. I spoke to him and he gave me a go-ahead as he isn’t shooting for a film then and will be busy with his (reality show) Bigg Boss so it is manageable,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

“This is Mike Tyson’s first trip to India and we are going to make sure he is comfortable. I’m personally taking care of him and will be stationed at his hotel in suburban Mumbai through the duration of his stay. We have done a recce of all the places he will be travelling too, including a mall, the location of his dinner with a select group and the after party,” he continued.

Shera had previously handled security for international celebrities such as Will Smith, Michael Jackson, and Justin Bieber, who visited India for his first concert recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:50 IST