Milap Zaveri looking forward to complete unlock: I’m sure once the theatres reopen, masses will rush back, OTT releases are not the new normal

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:44 IST

In the couple of months gone by, the one thing which has been on director Milap Zaveri’s mind is Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel that he’s directing to his 2018 original. He reveals he has been making more changes to the script, which include making the action sequences bigger, and finding a new thing for John Abraham (the lead in the film) to break after a tire in the original.

“I am adding more punch lines in the script. I plan to resume shooting soon. Apart from this, I spent time with my family and my five-and-a-half-year old son. I also wrote two poems and filmed them on Manoj Bajpayee and John respectively (virtually), which got a great response. I have stayed positive throughout.”

Zaveri also took to social media recently to hint at him restarting Satyameva Jayate 2. While it was earlier slated to release in August, it’s only now that the shooting might commence.

But what about other ready films? The debate on releasing films direct-to-OTT vs wait for a theatrical release continues to rage on . The filmmaker has a very straight take on this.

“I understand the point of view of producers as well as cinemas. What everyone should understand is even producers give salaries to employees, and office staff. If a film is delayed indefinitely, there’s interest on capital. So certain producers are trying to do when they feel they can’t bear the burden anymore,” he says.

For the theatre owners, he adds, this is not the ‘new normal’. Eventually when cinemas reopen, he feels masses will rush back.

“In Norway, when theatres reopened with 50 percent capacity, they were houseful on the weekend. There are more people out now on the beaches in United States than there are at home. I genuinely believe that mass entertainers like Sooryavanshi, Coolie No 1 are big screen experiences and people will come to theatres. I may see certain films at home, on OTT platforms, but if I want to enjoy larger-than-life films, I have to go to the cinemas for that,” Zaveri asserts.

