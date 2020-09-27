Mira Kapoor pens note for Misha on Daughter’s Day: ‘I hope we continue to trouble your Pops’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has shared a lovely note for her four-year-old daughter Misha on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. Mira and Misha make an adorable mother-daughter duo and glimpses of their bonding are often witnessed on the former’s Instagram account.

Mira shared the note on Sunday with the caption, “Reach for the stars while riding that unicorn baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay.” The note read, “Daughters are little pieces of heaven. My sweetheart, I hope we continue to watch Gilmore Girls in our pyjamas together, trouble your Pops, share my makeup and yes, discuss how you’re too young to wear my ring but settle for the necklace. The eye for jewellery is definitely from me, but that sparkle is all you my baby. (Four going fourteen) Happy Daughter’s Day Doll and to all the little angels out there — Hug them tight!!” The post was liked by Misha’s uncle Ishaan Khatter besides being showered with hundreds of comments.

Misha recently celebrated her fourth birthday, ten days before her younger brother Zain turned two. Mira had recently revealed that she wanted to throw a join birthday bash for the two kids but Misha wasn’t ready to share her special day with her sibling.

Sharing several pictures from Misha’s Peppa Pig themed birthday bash in August, Mira wrote, “Quarantine Birthday. My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings. And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted.”

Talking more about the party, she added, “For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice’s Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together.”

