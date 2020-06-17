Mira Rajput wishes mother on birthday with pics, love: ‘The coolest nani who can drive six grandchildren in a tractor’

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:50 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a cute birthday wish for her mom. To celebrate her big day, Mira shared a bunch of pictures of her mom in a video montage on Instagram.

“To my Dearest Mumma Happiest 60th Birthday. Words cannot do justice to your praise. You are my whole world, my support, the shining light of our family and the ever glowing flame of love. To the best Mother, wife, the coolest Nani who can drive six grandchildren in a tractor, the most doting mother-in-law and the most beautiful person inside and out, Mom you are in inspiration. We can never match up to your selfless love, generosity and grace. YOU are our sun and we all derive our light from you! I love you Mom!,” Mira captioned her post.

Mira’s fans loved pictures of her mom and called her elegant and beautiful. “She is so pretty and graceful,” read a comment. “She is beautiful. MashaAllah,” read another.

Mira has been self-isolating with Shahid and their two kids--Misha and Zain. She often shares updates from their blissful family life on social media.

Recently, Mira shared pictures of pasta cooked by Shahid for the first in their five years of marriage. “The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this by far the best pasta I’ve eaten!!! #nobias,” Mira wrote. She also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a bar of milk chocolate. It was Mira’s hilarious caption that cracked up her followers. “Date with you every afternoon,” Mira captioned the post.

Mira even shared a throwback picture from her birthday celebrations shortly after Zain was born. In the image, Shahid was seen giving Mira a kiss on her cheek. But more than the romantic moment, it was Shahid’s neon coloured T-shirt that caught the users’ attention. Reacting to Shahid’s outfit, Mira wrote:”Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

