Mrunal Thakur on working with John Abraham for Batla House: ‘I was excited to shoot in those cable cars, John is great fun to be with’

Actor Mrunal Thakur has two back-to-back releases where she is paired with A-Listers - while Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 hit theatres on July 21, John Abraham’s Batla House is set for release on October 2.

Mrunal has said Batla House was memorable as it was her first visit to Mussoorie. Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Mrunal said, “The shoot was a memorable experience as it marked my first trip to Mussoorie. I was excited to shoot in those cable cars. John is great fun to be with. I am so blessed to be sharing screen space with someone like him who is committed, focused and constantly on a tryst to reinvent himself.”

Talking about Batla House song Rula Diya, Mrunal said, “The song comes as a flashback sequence in the narrative and Nikkhil sir had a clear vision [for it]. There were certain montages he envisioned for the song, including one where I tease John by pointing a gun at him.”

Batla House has been narrated from the perspective of Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, special cell. He was in-charge of the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. John Abraham has essayed the role in the film.

