Batla House song Rula Diya: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur revisit romantic moments as they head for separation. Watch

A new song from John Abraham’s Batla House is out and it is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Titled Rula Diya, the song is written by Prince Dubey and composed by Ankit Tiwari who has also lent his voice to the melancholic number alongwith Dhvani Bhanushali.

The video shows lead actors Mrunal Thakur and John recalling good times they had together as they cry over their current differences. Sharing the song, John tweeted, “Jab dil aur dimaag ke beech chunna ho jaaye mushkil, toh bas ek hi baat aaye mann mein ki ‘Kismat ne kyu humko mila diya, humko rula diya.’ Listen to this melancholic track now.”

Jab dil aur dimaag ke beech chunna ho jaaye mushkil, toh bas ek hi baat aaye mann mein ki 'Kismat ne kyu humko mila diya, humko rula diya.' Listen to this melancholic track now! https://t.co/4yIjtr7IkN@mrunal0801 @officiallyAnkit @dhvanivinod #PrinceDubey @nikkhiladvani — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 25, 2019

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Batla House, is being touted as the story of a man, Sanjeev Yadav, who has illustrious career as a police officer -- 70 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, 9 Gallantry Awards and 1 accusation. It has been narrated from the perspective of Sanjeev, deputy commissioner of police, special cell. He was in charge of the infamous 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi. John Abraham has essayed the role in the film.

Talking about his subject, the director had said, “From what I have understood and seen in our interaction even today, Sanjeev Yadav is a cautious man. When I met him, my first impression was that he was guarded and a man of few words — rarely speaking more than what it took to answer my specific questions. He was particular about me understanding details very accurately.”

The film releases this Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 15:30 IST