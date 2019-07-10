Batla House trailer: John Abraham fights the system, crushes a mobile phone with bare hands. Watch here

The first trailer for actor John Abraham’s upcoming film, Batla House, has been released online on Wednesday. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the controversial Batla House encounter case of 2008.

The trailer opens with a recreation of the encounter, and immediately proceeds to the aftermath. We see John strap on his bullet proof jacket, and watch as his teammates ruthlessly gun down suspects.

Batla House is the most recent film in a slate of nationalistic movies starring (and produced by) John. He began the streak with Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter. The actor plays DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film, which will reportedly tell the story of the encounter, and the subsequent controversy it attracted.

There are several scenes teased in the trailer, in which John’s character is put through the paces as an investigation in launched into the encounter. Amid protests by the public, a media trial, and government pressure, John’s character remains stoic as he delivers passionate speeches, watches Nora Fatehi perform a special dance number and crushes a mobile phone with his bare hands.

What was Batla House Encounter

The Batla House encounter, officially known as Operation Batla House, took place on 19 September 2008, against suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in the Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Two suspected terrorists were killed while two other suspects were arrested. Encounter specialist cop Mohan Chand Sharma was also killed during the operation. Several human rights organisations, including teachers and students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, have questioned the authenticity of the encounter.

Batla House also features Prakash Raj, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, and is slated for an August 15 release, when it will clash against Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, Prabhas’ Saaho and the second season of Sacred Games, on Netflix.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:51 IST