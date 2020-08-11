Mukesh Chhabra on reports alleging Sushant Singh Rajput was depressed, bipolar: He was a happy guy, can’t ever imagine such things about him

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:15 IST

Happy with the positive response his debut directorial, Dil Bechara, has been garnering, casting director Mukesh Chhabra miss having late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by his side to celebrate. A remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars (2014), Rajput’s swansong released on an OTT platform last film. Chhabra had earlier revealed that the late actor was excited about the project and kept his promise to be a part of Chhabra’s directorial debut.

“Sushant would have been really happy. Everything he did, he did to make people happy and bring a smile on their faces. I think he would have been really proud (to see the film). I can’t stop thinking how different and more meaningful it would be with him around. I miss his smile and his pure soul. I miss calling him brother,” says Chhabra, adding that he’s overwhelmed with all the love the film has been getting.

“People are saying such lovely things about the film — be it the on-point portrayal of each character or the emotional journey, the sets, the camera work and the honesty of the film,” adds Chhabra.

Those who had known Rajput closely have mostly spoken about his happy-go-lucky nature, siding reports of him showing any signs of being stressed or depressed.

Chhabra affirms the thought and adds, “Sushant was always such a happy guy. No one would ever even imagine such things about him. He was always playful and so energetic on set. We used to sing, dance and crack jokes all the time.”

Given that Rajput shot for his last film with Chhabra, asked if the actor ever mentioned about anything bothering him or behaved in a certain way, Chhabra tells us, “No, he didn’t. Like I said he was always very playful and so energetic whenever we met.”

Not saying much about the ongoing CBI probe into Rajput’s death case, all Chhabra could say is, “Everything is going as per law”.

