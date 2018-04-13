National Film Awards 2018 LIVE: Sridevi Best Actress, Vinod Khanna gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Here are the live updates from the National Film Awards 2018...

1.10 pm: Pankaj Tripathi on getting a Special Mention at 65th National Film Awards, “I am absolutely delighted. I had no idea I was even in the running. It feels amazing to know that the whole country thought my role in Newton was one of my best.”

12.55 pm: Taapsee Pannu has shared her happiness at Ghazi winning Best Telugu film, “This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award Winning film. Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I’m ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award Honour.”

12.45 pm: Mom director Ravi Udayawar on Sridevi winning the Best Actress Award: “She deserves it. I’m really happy, it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now.”

12.35 pm: Vinod Khanna conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously. Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Director goes to Pampally for Sinjar. Morkhya is adjudged the Best Children’s Film. Best Film on Environment Conservation is Irada and Best Film on Social Issues is Aalorukkam.

12.33 pm: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment is Baahubali 2 (Telugu).

12.31 pm: Best Playback Singer(Female): Sasha Trupati (Vaan) and Best Playback Singer (Male) is Yesudas.

12.32 pm: Best Film is the Assamese film, Village Rockstars. Best Child Artist Award goes to Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars.

12.30 pm: Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film for National Integration goes to Marathi film, Dhappa.

12.27 pm: The winner of the Best Original Screenplay award isThondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay is the Malayalam film, Bhayanakam. The film won Best Cinematography as well.

12.26 pm: Best Supporting Actor goes to Fahad Fazil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and the Best Supporting Actress is Divya Dutta for Irada.

12.25 pm: Sridevi gets a posthumous Best Actress Award for Mom.

12.20 pm: Special jury award goes to Bengali film Nagarkirtan. Best Actor Award goes to Riddhi Sen for Nagarkirtan.

12.10 pm: Baahubali 2 also gets the award for special effects. Special jury award goes to Bengali film Nagarkirtan

12.05pm: Baahubali 2 is the best action film at National Film Awards.

12.02pm: Best Hindi film is Newton at National Film Awards.

12 pm: Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayanakam, Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam, Best Makeup Artist: Nagarkirtan and Ram Rajak, Best Costume: Nagarkirtan, Govinda Mandal, Best Production Design: Take Off and Santhosh Raman, Best Editing: Village Rockstar, Rima Das, Best Sound Design: Walking With The Wind, Sanath George and Justin Jose, Best Audiography: Village Rockstar, Mallika Das, Best Background Score: AR Rahman for MOM, Best Lyrics: Muthuratna for March 22, Best Music Direction and Songs: AR Rahman, Katru Veliyidai.

11.58am: Hindi films try too hard to be everything, they can’t compete with regional films, says Shekhar Kapur. Best Action Director: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion) and Best Choreography: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha (Gori tu lath maar) - Ganesh Acharya.

11.55 am: Best Regional films -- Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi, Best Assamese Film: Ishu, Best Tamil Film: To Let, Best Telugu Film: Ghazi, Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka, Best Hindi Film: Newton, Best Ladhaki Film: Walking With The Wind, Best Jasari Film : Sinjar, Best Tulu Film: Paddayi, Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi, Best Marathi Film: Kachcha Limbu

11.53am: Pankaj Tripathi get a special mention for Newton at National Film Awards. In the same category, Marathi Film, Morkhya; Oriya Film, Hello Mirror and Malayalam actor Parvathy, for Take Off were also awarded.

11.50 am: Chairman of the jury Shekhar Kapoor says he’s surprised by the standard of regional cinema in India.

The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the jury, headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The 10-member-panel comprises screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

The award for Best Actor in 2017 went to Akshay Kumar for Rustom. Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi won the Best Actress award for her role in Minnaminungu. Sonam Kapoor got a special mention for her portrayal of air stewardess Neerja Bhanot in Neerja. Zaira Wasim won the Best Supporting Actor award for her role in Dangal.