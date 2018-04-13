Won’t do senseless films, says Pankaj Tripathi after winning National Award

Pankaj Tripathi started his career in 2004, but the last year was a game-changer for him. His films, Aanaarkali Of Aarah, Gurgaon, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, made him a favourite with filmmakers. And now, he has been conferred with the National Film Award – Special Mention for his performance in Newton. He played a paramilitary commander in the film.

Pankaj Tripathi says he is still processing the news. He said, “The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. See, I understand the craft, so I always wanted challenges as an actor. I will be more responsible now.”

Then he sighs with regret, “I haven’t talked to my parents yet.”

He said, “Saurabh Shukla told me about the award. I am in Lucknow right now. It just made my day that such a grand jury has recognised my work. Every actor wants the National Film Award, it was always in my list. I am happy and feeling really humbled.”

Winning such a coveted award will also increase pressure on Pankaj to deliver better films. He said, “I won’t do the films that won’t make sense. I will only do the films that would appeal me. I won’t get into the number game anymore. If the artiste inside me would feel like doing a project then only I would do it. I am more serious about my work now.”

This year, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in films like Drive and Kaala.

