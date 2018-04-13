Won’t do senseless films, says Pankaj Tripathi after winning National Award
Pankaj Tripathi has won the Special Mention for Newton at the 65th National Film Awards.
Pankaj Tripathi started his career in 2004, but the last year was a game-changer for him. His films, Aanaarkali Of Aarah, Gurgaon, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, made him a favourite with filmmakers. And now, he has been conferred with the National Film Award – Special Mention for his performance in Newton. He played a paramilitary commander in the film.
Pankaj Tripathi says he is still processing the news. He said, “The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. See, I understand the craft, so I always wanted challenges as an actor. I will be more responsible now.”
Then he sighs with regret, “I haven’t talked to my parents yet.”
He said, “Saurabh Shukla told me about the award. I am in Lucknow right now. It just made my day that such a grand jury has recognised my work. Every actor wants the National Film Award, it was always in my list. I am happy and feeling really humbled.”
Winning such a coveted award will also increase pressure on Pankaj to deliver better films. He said, “I won’t do the films that won’t make sense. I will only do the films that would appeal me. I won’t get into the number game anymore. If the artiste inside me would feel like doing a project then only I would do it. I am more serious about my work now.”
This year, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in films like Drive and Kaala.
