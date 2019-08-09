Neena Gupta celebrates Badhaai Ho’s National Film Awards: ‘We got 3 awards for Ayushmann Khurrana hume apna lagta hai’

bollywood

It’s a day of celebration for the Indian film industry. The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday and several actors, directors and other members of the film community took to social media to react to their big wins or congratulate their colleagues.

Neena Gupta, whose film Badhaai Ho was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment at the National Film Awards, reacted with a ‘Yes!’. “Yes I am very happy, I had forgotten the National Film Awards weren’t held till now. They are late this time because of elections. Suddenly I came to know about them from Twitter and I couldn’t believe it we got two awards...three awards in a way. I will say three because Ayushmann bhi hume apna hi lagta hai, who got the Best Actor for Andhadhun. I am so happy,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted his congratulations to all winners. “Congratulations to all recipients of the #NationalAward .. many of them friends and colleagues.. could not be happier for them. Well done. Shine On,” he wrote in his tweet.

Sonam Kapoor, whose film Padman won Best Film on Social Issues, wrote “Oh my god!! Yayyy!”. The film was based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, played by Akshay Kumar. The film also starred Radhika Apte and told the story of a man who made cheap sanitary napkins for women.

Bollywood emerged as a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections in May. Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike while Andhadhun also won awards for best Hindi film and best adapted screenplay.

Actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati. Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch in Badhaai Ho.

