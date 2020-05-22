‘Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor have taken it bravely’: Prem Chopra on Rishi Kapoor’s death

bollywood

Days after the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left fans and colleagues equally shocked, Bollywood actor Prem Chopra had said that wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor had taken it all bravely. Prem Chopra had told Spotboye in an interview, “I called Neetu. She and Ranbir have taken it bravely. Think of it, he was sick since 2 years. But yes, I met him soon after he had come back from his treatment in the US. It was my birthday, September 23 (2019), and he had come to my house.”

He added, “After that, I had gone to his place. He was looking very nice and told me there that he was clear as far as the cancer was concerned. But he added that his immunity had gone down and he needed to take rest. After that, he contracted pneumonia and was hospitalised.”

Rishi died April 30 after a long battle with cancer and is survived by wife Neetu Singh and kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni.

Speaking about the loss, Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films.”

Randhir also thanked fans for the support and added, “People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I’d like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit.”

