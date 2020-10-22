Neha Dhupia splashes around in a swimsuit in the Maldives, shares stunning new pics. See here

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:34 IST

Actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia has shared brand new pictures from her Maldives vacation. Neha took to Instagram to post the pictures, which show her lounging in an infinity pool by the sea.

Neha, who is wearing a pink swimsuit in the pictures, captioned her post only with emojis. The post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. Writer Tahira Kashyap left a smiley face emoji in the comments section, while one fan dropped fire emojis.

Neha has shared several posts from the Maldives, where she regularly goes on vacation with husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. Both featured in Neha’s new posts as well. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with Angad, both posing in swimsuits but her face obscured by a large hat. She captioned it, “@angadbedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried???”

Sharing another picture of herself soaking in the sun, Neha had written, “Anyone else feelin those Monday blues like I am.”

Neha and Angad got married in a surprise wedding in 2018. Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha had said in 2018, “He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her 1 day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man.”

Currently seen on her chat show No Filter Neha, she last featured in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Shivani Raghuvanshi. On the other hand, Angad was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

