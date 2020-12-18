Nimrat Kaur returns to theatres after months to watch Tenet, says she felt ‘like a child in a private magic show’

Dec 18, 2020

Nimrat Kaur visited a movie theatre on Thursday, for the first time since they reopened in October, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to Instagram to describe her experience as she watched Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the big screen.

“Today, nearly after 10 months, I was in a movie theatre, all by myself, like a child in a private magic show, watching a mind-bending masterclass in science fiction by one of the world’s greatest ever. But for the first time ever, a story seemed lesser impossible than our reality. The surreality of this experience I hold very close to my heart, as I do the sheer resilience of the human spirit waiting to bounce back,” she wrote, sharing photos of herself wearing a mask and the seemingly empty theatre.

“Slowly yet surely, overcome it all, we shall. Only a matter of time. As a recurring dialogue from today goes - ‘What’s happened has happened.’ Long live the movies. And their ethereal magic. #CurrentNormal #SurrealTimes #TENET,” she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh showered love on Nimrat’s post. Fans wrote to her in the comments section. “Oh! How I miss going to the movies with my people. Such good times!,” one commented. “A good pick to watch! Mind bending n cinematic brilliance... The Usual Nolan muvi,” another wrote.

Tenet features Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role as arms dealer Priya Singh. The film, which released in India on December 4, also features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy.

Nimrat appeared in a few music videos and advertisements before making her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Peddlers. She shot to fame with The Lunchbox, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2014, she made her international debut with the American television series, Homeland.

