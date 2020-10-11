e-paper
Home / Bollywood / On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas lead industry in wishing ‘forever astounding’ star

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas lead industry in wishing ‘forever astounding’ star

Several actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn and Prabhas took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan a happy 78th birthday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans at his residence in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans at his residence in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas and several others wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on Sunday. The star turned 78 on October 11.

Amitabh’s Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a picture of them together from their recent film, and wrote a note in Hindi, "Happy birthday, Amitabh Ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let's call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you."

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to share an old picture with him. "Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher saara pyaar sir @SrBachchan ....#oneandonly #legend" she penned down in the caption.

Ajay Devgn wrote in a tweet, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir.” Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Wishing great health, the most robust incredible life filled with love and loved ones all around to the one, only and forever astounding Mr. @SrBachchan!!”

 

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of himself with Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, and wrote, “@juniorbachchan & me having our own moment as @SrBachchan Sir on stage. Don’t miss our version of the Iconic Saara Jamana Jacket with lights. The Unforgettable Tour 2008.”

 

Also read: Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From being declared ‘clinically dead’ to fighting bankruptcy, when actor faced impossible odds

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a throwback picture of herself with Amitabh, and wrote, “From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura & persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, & success always. Happy birthday, @SrBachchan! Love you!”

 

Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!” Bhumi Pednekar wrote in an Instagram story, “Happy birthday Amitabh sir, wishing you a wonderful day and year ahead. You are a source of inspiration to me and many others, thank you for encouraging us to continually elevate and better our craft.”

Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan recently recovered from Covid-19.

