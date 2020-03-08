e-paper
On Sahir Ludhianvi’s 99th birth anniversary, here’s a list of some of his most loved songs

Legendary Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi would have turned 99 had he been alive today. On his birthday anniversary, here’s a collection of some of the most memorable and best-loved songs from his Hindi films.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sahir Ludhianvi was among the most celebrated poet-lyricist to have worked in Bollywood.
Sahir Ludhianvi was among the most celebrated poet-lyricist to have worked in Bollywood. (YouTube)
         

Poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been in news in the last couple of years for a proposed biopic on his life by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Originally rumoured to star actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the project has reportedly been kept on hold. Sahir was, of course, one of the most celebrated lyricists to have worked in Hindi films.

Starting from the likes of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt from the late 1940s and early 1950s, he remained active till his untimely death in 1980. Sahir was known for his leftist leanings and was member of the Progressive Writers’ Association. His relationship with Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam is well known. His name was associated with a number of women but he never married.

He was believed to be artistically temperamental but worked with almost all the prominent composers of the day including SD Burman, Ravi, Roshan, Khayyam among others.

On his birthday, here is a list of his best-known songs from Hindi films:

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai
Film: Kabhi Kabhie
Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

 

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya
Film: Hum Dono
Singers: Mohammad Rafi

 

Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu
Film: Waqt (1965)
Singer: Asha Bhosle

 

Hum Intezar Karenge
Film: Bahu Begum
Singer: Mohammed Rafi

 

Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi
Film: Hum Dono
Singers: Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi

 

Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein
Film: Pyaasa
Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt

 

Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi
Film: Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)
Singer: Mohammad Rafi

 

Yun To Humne Lakh Haseen Dekhe Hein
Film: Tumsa Nahin Dekha
Singers: Mohammad Rafi

 

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag Chhupaun Kaise
Film: Dil Hi To Hai
Singer: Manna Dey

 

Yeh Wadiyan Yeh Fizaayein
Film: Aaj Aur Kal
Singer: Mohd Rafi

 

Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi
Film: Kabhi Kabhie (1976)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

 

Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee Taqdeer
Film: Baazi
Singer: Geeta Dutt

 

Reshmi Shalwar Kurta Jali Ka
Film: Naya Daur
Singers: Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum

 

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi
Film: Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Sushma Shrestha

 

Keh Doon Tumhe Ya Chup Rahoon
Film: Deewar (1975)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Asha Kumar

 

Husn Hazir Hai
Film: Laila Majnu (1976)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

 

The legendary poet-lyricist died, aged 59 in Mumbai, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

