On Sahir Ludhianvi’s 99th birth anniversary, here’s a list of some of his most loved songs

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:18 IST

Poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been in news in the last couple of years for a proposed biopic on his life by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Originally rumoured to star actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the project has reportedly been kept on hold. Sahir was, of course, one of the most celebrated lyricists to have worked in Hindi films.

Starting from the likes of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt from the late 1940s and early 1950s, he remained active till his untimely death in 1980. Sahir was known for his leftist leanings and was member of the Progressive Writers’ Association. His relationship with Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam is well known. His name was associated with a number of women but he never married.

He was believed to be artistically temperamental but worked with almost all the prominent composers of the day including SD Burman, Ravi, Roshan, Khayyam among others.

On his birthday, here is a list of his best-known songs from Hindi films:

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai

Film: Kabhi Kabhie

Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya

Film: Hum Dono

Singers: Mohammad Rafi

Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu

Film: Waqt (1965)

Singer: Asha Bhosle

Hum Intezar Karenge

Film: Bahu Begum

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi

Film: Hum Dono

Singers: Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi

Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein

Film: Pyaasa

Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt

Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi

Film: Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Yun To Humne Lakh Haseen Dekhe Hein

Film: Tumsa Nahin Dekha

Singers: Mohammad Rafi

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag Chhupaun Kaise

Film: Dil Hi To Hai

Singer: Manna Dey

Yeh Wadiyan Yeh Fizaayein

Film: Aaj Aur Kal

Singer: Mohd Rafi

Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi

Film: Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee Taqdeer

Film: Baazi

Singer: Geeta Dutt

Reshmi Shalwar Kurta Jali Ka

Film: Naya Daur

Singers: Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi

Film: Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973)

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Sushma Shrestha

Keh Doon Tumhe Ya Chup Rahoon

Film: Deewar (1975)

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Asha Kumar

Husn Hazir Hai

Film: Laila Majnu (1976)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary poet-lyricist died, aged 59 in Mumbai, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

