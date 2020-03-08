On Sahir Ludhianvi’s 99th birth anniversary, here’s a list of some of his most loved songs
Legendary Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi would have turned 99 had he been alive today. On his birthday anniversary, here’s a collection of some of the most memorable and best-loved songs from his Hindi films.bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:18 IST
Poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been in news in the last couple of years for a proposed biopic on his life by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Originally rumoured to star actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the project has reportedly been kept on hold. Sahir was, of course, one of the most celebrated lyricists to have worked in Hindi films.
Starting from the likes of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt from the late 1940s and early 1950s, he remained active till his untimely death in 1980. Sahir was known for his leftist leanings and was member of the Progressive Writers’ Association. His relationship with Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam is well known. His name was associated with a number of women but he never married.
He was believed to be artistically temperamental but worked with almost all the prominent composers of the day including SD Burman, Ravi, Roshan, Khayyam among others.
On his birthday, here is a list of his best-known songs from Hindi films:
Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai
Film: Kabhi Kabhie
Singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh
Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya
Film: Hum Dono
Singers: Mohammad Rafi
Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu
Film: Waqt (1965)
Singer: Asha Bhosle
Hum Intezar Karenge
Film: Bahu Begum
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi
Film: Hum Dono
Singers: Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi
Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein
Film: Pyaasa
Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt
Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi
Film: Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Yun To Humne Lakh Haseen Dekhe Hein
Film: Tumsa Nahin Dekha
Singers: Mohammad Rafi
Laaga Chunari Mein Daag Chhupaun Kaise
Film: Dil Hi To Hai
Singer: Manna Dey
Yeh Wadiyan Yeh Fizaayein
Film: Aaj Aur Kal
Singer: Mohd Rafi
Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahi
Film: Kabhi Kabhie (1976)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee Taqdeer
Film: Baazi
Singer: Geeta Dutt
Reshmi Shalwar Kurta Jali Ka
Film: Naya Daur
Singers: Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum
Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi
Film: Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Sushma Shrestha
Keh Doon Tumhe Ya Chup Rahoon
Film: Deewar (1975)
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Asha Kumar
Husn Hazir Hai
Film: Laila Majnu (1976)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
The legendary poet-lyricist died, aged 59 in Mumbai, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Follow @htshowbiz for more