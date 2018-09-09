On Salaam Namaste’s 13th anniversary, Preity Zinta remembers wanting to kill Saif Ali Khan

As director Siddharth Anand's film Salaam Namaste completes 13 years of release on Sunday, actor Preity Zinta became nostalgic and recounted fond memories with co-star Saif Ali Khan.

Preity took to Instagram and wrote: "Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn't know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif."

Along with the post, the 43-year-old actor posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne.

Apart from Salaam Namaste, the actors have worked together in several films including Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho.

On the work front, Preity is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Saif, after playing Sartaj Singh in the hit Netflix series, Sacred Games, is prepping for his role for tentatively titled movie, Hunter.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:33 IST