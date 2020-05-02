Pooja Hegde’s lockdown mantra: I don’t want to preach people through my fitness videos

bollywood

With the ongoing nationwide lockdown, no shoots are happening in the sight, and that’s what is getting to actor Pooja Hegde now. Though she coped with it well initially, things seem to be getting a bit too much now. She tells us, “I was very positive in the beginning, and just enjoying the fact that I was at home. Now, it’s slowly starting to build up. I’m a workaholic, you spend so much time travelling and working, you begin to miss it. The way I’m dealing with it is taking it one day at a time, and not thinking when this will end.”

The 29-year-old started 2020 on a great note with the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which emerged successful, and then came the announcement of her film with Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD).

However, that, too, has been put on hold due to the situation. Hegde says, “I have two more big news coming up, but they’ve been paused because of the situation. I’m waiting for the announcement. Now that Ala is on a streaming platform with subtitles, it’s reaching out to a lot more people. KEKD of course is going to be my first Hindi massive film. I personally know how many people wanted to do it, I am happy I was chosen. I am thrilled and excited for work to start again.”

Emphasising on what’s keeping her positive despite work being stopped on major projects of hers, including one with actor Prabhas, she adds, “All films are on hold, not just mine. It’s not like main kaam nahi kar rahi hoon aur baai kar rahe hain, we are all in the same boat. That anxiety is not there, otherwise I can be a very anxious person. I have a film with Akhil Akkineni, Most Eligible Bachelor which has been stalled. There were a couple of narrations also set to happen, but they haven’t yet.”

Hegde enjoys a good fan following on social media, but until now, hasn’t shared a single video of her working out or giving any message about the situation like many other celebs. She says it’s been a conscious decision.

“I don’t think I’m an expert on fitness, so I don’t want to just post something, or do any live session because I don’t know if I am qualified enough. There are enough workout videos out there, which is why I haven’t put up any?,” she explains.

At the same time, she adds, “I post what I am doing, like I did yoga recently so I posted a picture. I am also not preaching because a lot of there out already. I just post about my quarantine life, or cooking, or when I am reading something.”