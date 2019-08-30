Prabhas’ Saaho leaked online by Tamil Rockers soon after release, available on major Torrent sites

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:22 IST

Saaho, starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame and Shraddha Kapoor, has leaked soon after its release. It was made available on the piracy website, TamilRockers hours after its first show was premiered in the movie theatres.

Saaho joins a host of recent releases that leaked online soon after they hit theatres. From Mission Mangal, Batla House to Sacred Games 2 -- they were all leaked on torrent sites such as TamilRockers and PirateBay.

Talking about south films, Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit 2016 film Pink, leaked online days before its release after it had its grand premiere in Singapore.

Watch: Saaho star Prabhas says he’d like to do keep making Bollywood movies

Saaho is one of the highly awaited films of the year and has been made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore; this is Prabhas’ next release after Baahubali. Prabhas said in one of his interviews that any filmmaker with a strong storyline can set new benchmarks today that beat Baahubali, “That record is going to change any Friday. The record is just a start, not the end. Some filmmaker from Gujarat or West Bengal can make a film which will beat everything we have. A Kannada film KGF came and did good business too.”

The actor said post the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali series, everyone realised a well-made film can travel to every corner of the country. “Now every director knows he or she can make a film and release it around the country. If the film is good, it’ll work. There is such great cinema being made across (the states) and it’s a good time for everyone,” he added. However, the 39-year-old actor doesn’t believe it’s necessary for stars to only do larger-than-life films to succeed.

The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi . It released across India and in several parts of the world on Friday in Hindi,Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:22 IST