Priyanka Chopra is looking for talented people in all departments of filmmaking

Priyanka Chopra, who has shown support to regional cinema through her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, is now going to help fresh talent break into Bollywood. Priyanka launched the official website for her home banner on Thursday.

She has included a talent platform that welcomes applicants who have the aptitude and passion in areas such as acting, screenplay writing, cinematography, editing and film direction.

“Anyone with the skills associated with filmmaking can apply. Enter your details, and if you fit the bill for any of our upcoming projects, we will get in touch with you. The idea is to provide a platform where talent can be curated, groomed and allowed to excel. There is abundant potential, but not enough opportunities,” Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, also the Co-Founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, said in a statement.

“In her early days in Bollywood, Priyanka had no one she could turn to for advice. Through this website, she wants to encourage aspirants who can make it in the entertainment business,” Madhu said about her daughter, a former Miss World.