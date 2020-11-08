Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Abhay Deol celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris’ win: ‘Dream big, anything can happen’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:24 IST

Many celebs celebrated the victory of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections. Harris has created history after becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office. President-elect Joe Biden declared it was “time to heal” a deeply divided America in his first speech after the win, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first few to celebrate the victory. “America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! #DemocracyRocks. Congratulations America,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of TV news.

Nick Jonas also shared a photo of Biden and Harris as he wrote, “Wow. My heart is full. #BidenHarris2020.” He also shared their tweets calling for making a fresh start and uniting a deeply divided America.

Wow. My heart is full. #BidenHarris2020 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2020

Abhay Deol posted a funny Instagram meme that depicts Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a slingshot. “Yup. It happened!” he captioned the image. Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it. #PresidentBiden.” Riteish Deshmukh shared his thoughts, “Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err.. Ok BI-DEN.”

Ali Fazal tweeted a photo from Biden and Harris’ victory speech and wrote, America!! This is truly amazinggg!!! This feels like the people’s victory. You can tell . #FireTrump #BidenHarris2020.” Richa Chaddha called it a moment of hope, “Biden Harris and a small dollop of hope ! 2020 ends better than it started.Heart exclamation.”