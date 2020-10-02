Priyanka Chopra on Balrampur gang-rape: ‘Each of us must hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women collectively’

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:01 IST

A day after expressing frustration and anger over the Hathras gang-rape, actor Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to the Balrampur gang-rape. The actor said that all of us should hang our heads in shame.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “More horrific news from #Balrampur. Each rape is not just another number. There is a family behind it which has to live with the horror forever. Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women. Collectively.”

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Hathras and Balrampur gang-rapes on Instagram.

She had earlier penned a heart-wrenching note on the Hathras gang-rape. It read, “The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. All they cry out is inhuman, barbaric Why? Again and again and again... Always the women Always the young girls Rape after rape after rape... We cry, they cry and yet, no one hears the screams. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years? #Hathras.”

Priyanka is gearing up for the launch of her memoir, Unfinished. She took to Twitter on Friday and teased the book with a small video. It opens with glimpses of Priyanka’s childhood, then her time in college, her Miss World title win, wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, and her time with children as a UNICEF ambassador. A reel of her various film posters is also played.

The video then shows her talking on various platforms about her journey and success. She had once talked about her desire to leave behind a legacy. She had also said that she wanted to break stereotypes and go where no man or woman had ever gone before.

