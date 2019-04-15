Priyanka Chopra seats Sophie Turner on iron throne, appoints pet Diana as Hand of the Queen. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is very close to her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ fiance Sophie Turner who plays Sansa in the popular HBO television show Game of Thrones. Getting into the mood ahead of the arrival of the show’s eighth and final season, Priyanka cheered for Sophie by sharing a picture of her sitting on the iron throne. But if one looks harder, one can also spot Priyanka’s pet dog Diana sitting on a chair beside her as the newly appointed Hand of the Queen.

Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight.” The makers of the show had earlier released character posters of all the major characters seated on the iron throne.

Sophie plays Sansa, the Lady of Winterfell on the show and is one of the many contenders for the throne. Delighted to see the new addition to the picture, a fan commented, “Love the little throne for Diana.” Another fan wrote, “Diana deserves the Iron Throne.” A fan also wrote, “You guys are so amazing, the way you support each other as family.”

A fan page for the three J sisters -- as Priyanka, Sophie and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas call themselves, created a fan art with the three ladies seated on three individual iron thrones. While Danielle can be seen on the left, Sophie is in the centre and Priyanka on the right while holding a sword pointed towards the ground.

Sophie and Priyanka had shared the screen space for the first time in Jonas Brothers comeback single, Sucker. The two often accompany the Jonas family on concerts, dinners, parties and vacations. Pictures of the two along with their respective partners and others are frequently seen on their Instagram pages.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra meets Jacqueline Fernandez in New York, showers her with tonnes of love. See pics

Recently, a video of Priyanka teaching Bollywood dance steps to Sophie and Danielle had gone viral on the web. Have a look.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 10:07 IST