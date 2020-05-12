e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra steps out for the first time after two months of quarantine, says ‘eyes are never quiet’ behind a mask

Priyanka Chopra steps out for the first time after two months of quarantine, says ‘eyes are never quiet’ behind a mask

Priyanka Chopra has shared a selfie as she stepped out of her house for the first time in last two months. She is staying with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, US.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 08:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie from the US.
Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie from the US.
         

Priyanka Chopra finally stepped out on Monday after a two-month long quarantine with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles. The actor shared a new selfie which showed her wearing a mask as life slowly returned to normal in the US which has witnessed over 80,000 deaths due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan.” Designer Manish Malhotra even commented to the post, “Your eyes sparkle always.”

Hindustantimes

Just a week into the isolation, Priyanka had shared her state of mind in March. She had said in a live video, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Back home, her mother Madhu Chopra had expressed concern about the actor’s well being in US which was among the worst hit with the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

The actor had wished Madhu and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day and wrote about “not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy.” She had added, “So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight.”

