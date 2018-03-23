Pulkit Samrat: Stop calling Shweta Rohira my estranged wife; there’s more to her identity

Actor Pulkit Samrat is upset with the way Shweta Rohira being referred to as his “estranged wife” and he says it isn’t “nice and right”.

“I think it’s high time we stop calling her my estranged wife as she has more to her identity than that. I feel when you call her that, it’s like taking away from what she is as a person. And that does not sound nice and right,” says Pulkit.

The actor adds that he is happy with Shweta’s stage debut in a play That’s My Girl, which has been directed by Bharat Dabholkar. “I am really happy with whatever she is doing in her life right now. She is a creative person and I wish the best for her.”

Pulkit, known for his films such as Fukrey (2013), Dolly Ki Doli (2015), Sanam Re (2016) and Fukrey Returns (2017), married Shweta, actor Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister, in November 2014, and the two separated the next year.

There were reports of Pulkit dating his Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam at that time, and the buzz has not died down even now. Asked about it and Pulkit is quick to add, “My relationship status is single and I am ready to mingle (laughs). I am enjoying my single life and seriously have no complaints. Till about Valentine’s [Day] 2020, I am not going to be committed for sure. Right now, I am committed only to myself.”

The actor, who was last seen in Arjun Mukerjee’s 3 Storeys, shares that he loves cooking. It’s a kind of stress buster for him. “I am also developing the habit of reading books. I have not been able to read even a single page in my entire life. But since I have started, I must confess that I am thoroughly enjoying it,” says the actor, who is currently reading Haruki Murakami’s The Elephant Vanishes.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ