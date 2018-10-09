Radhika Apte is a confident woman of today as she graces magazine cover. See pic

Radhika Apte is known for her acting prowess and has come for praise for her work in Netflix original Sacred Games and her latest Bollywood release Andhadhun. The suspense thriller has Ayushmann Khurrana as a visually challenged protagonist and Tabu in a prominent role. The gorgeous actor has now featured as the woman of the year on the October issue of GQ’s 10th Anniversary special cover.

Looking gorgeous as well as strong on the cover, Radhika puts up an impressive all-black appearance — in a shirt tucked up in her trousers and minimal makeup. GQ shared the cover of the magazine with the “Our Woman of the Year @radhikaofficial has fearlessly changed the rules, disrupting the status quo and redefining the role of a leading lady. No matter the screen time or the scale of the project, she lends power and potency to her characters. With this cover we celebrate her talent and sheer audacity.”

Radhika has not just carved a niche for herself in Bollywood but is also dominating the digital space. The actor has been highly appreciated for her performance in the online Netflix series Sacred Games. The video series features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. She has also starred in other online series like Lust Stories and Ghoul.

The actor has been busy working throughout the year with her earlier release Padman making a mark at the box office. The film spoke about menstruation and had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also has an interesting line up of films ahead of her. The Ahalya actor will be seen with Saif Ali Khan again in Bazaar and also has a Hollywood film The Wedding Guest in her kitty. She attended the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 with co-star Dev Patel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 17:19 IST