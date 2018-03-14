Raees actor Narendra Jha dead, Hansal Mehta tweets ‘this profession is truly a killer’

Bollywood actor Narendra Jha, who was recently seen in the role of Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (2017), died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at his farmhouse in Wada. According to reports, it was his third heart attack; he was 55.

Born in Madhubani, Bihar, the actor was prolific on both the mediums -- TV and films. Some of his important films included Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro and Ghayal Once Again among others. Jha was working in a film with Sangram Singh that is yet to release. He was also a part of Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas’s ambitious project, Saaho.

Narendra began his small screen journey with Mandira Bedi’s Shanti and went on to model in TV ads. As the news about the actor’s death spread, condolence messages began pouring on Twitter. CINTAA was among the first ones to express grief.

His colleagues were shocked by his sudden demise. Sonu Sood tweeted, “That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace.” Rahul Dholakia, who directed Raees, tweeted: “Gosh !! Tragic. Shocking. Musa bhai no more ?? #RIPNarendraJha”. Hansal Mehta wrote on social media, : “What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer.”

