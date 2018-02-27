Rahul Bhat: Cinema is not just about dancing around trees; real stories matter

Actor Rahul Bhat is all praises for filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Kapoor. Having worked with all three of them in his past few films, the actor feels proud because he finds their brand of cinema “honest and inspiring.”

“I have worked with Anurag in Ugly (2014), Gattu (aka Abhishek) in Fitoor (2016), and now it’s Sudhir in Daas Dev. I have realised how each have their unique style. While Anurag puts in an honest effort whether he is focusing on the darker or the brighter side of the society, Gattu understands what is expected out of him and prefers playing it from the gallery. Sudhir belongs to a league of his own,” says Rahul.

Talking about the making of Daas Dev, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas, Rahul recollects, “Sudhir told me that there is nothing called original. In fact Mahesh Bhatt had once said that we all are copies of something. Devdas has been adapted on screen and stage several times. Actors like KL Saigal, Dilip Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan have already played Dev. It boils down how do you plan to adapt it again. What Sudhir has done is that he has moved beyond the emotional aspect and reversed the journey of Dev.”

Elaborating on the character he plays in the film, Rahul adds that the director had tried exploring aspects such as what if Dev chose career over love? What does Paro want for Dev? What if Chandni has different interests? “Though the context is similar but the characters are twisted. It’s still a love story intertwined with a political angle, which is also an important factor in their lives,” he explains.

Asked if he is expecting backlash given that their adaptation of this very popular text is different and it has a political angle, Rahul is prompt to reply that he won’t be surprised if that happens.

“This is a growing problem in the country. People are protesting against almost everything. I hope people soon realise how filmmakers like Sudhir, Anurag, Vishal [Bhardwaj], Imtiaz [Ali]… are making interesting films. Their kind of drama focuses on small towns and middle class issues that show real stories. Cinema is not just about romancing and dancing around trees,” Rahul signs off.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ