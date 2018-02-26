Rajinikanth reaches Mumbai, Madhuri and more at Sridevi’s home to pay last respects. See pics

More and more celebrities from the film industry are arriving at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence to support Sridevi’s grieving family after her sudden death on Saturday in Dubai. Rajinikanth, Venkatesh, Kamal Haasan and other celebrities have arrived in Mumbai to pay their last respects to Bollywood’s first female superstar.

Sridevi’s biggest friends, director Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra visited Anil Kapoor’s home in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The two looked visibly distressed. “Sridevi and I first met in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called ‘Ma’am’ was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work,” Manish said in a statement.

Karan Johar at actor Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the grief struck Kapoor family. (IANS)

According to reports, Karan was the first person to contact Janhvi, Sridevi’s elder daughter. She was not with her family in Dubai and was shooting for Karan’s production and her debut film, Dhadak.

Actors Rekha, Arjun Kapoor and Rani Mukerjee also arrived at Anil’s residence on Sunday evening. Sonam flew down from Chandigarh where she was shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Arjun was in Amritsar with Parineeti Chopra to shoot for Namastey England.

On Monday, choreographer Saroj Khan, director Farah Khan, actors Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar and Deepti Naval also visited Anil’s home.

Here are all the celebrities who have arrived to pay final respects to Sridevi:

