Rajkummar Rao on Kangana Ranaut’s row with journalist during Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: ‘I was just waiting for it to get over’

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Rajkummar Rao has opened up about what was going through his mind as he sat besides his Judgementall Hai Kya co-star Kangana Ranaut, who slammed a journalist at an event while accusing him of writing negative articles about her.

The actor was asked about the incident by host Neha Dhupia on her radio show No Filter Neha. Sharing his reaction to the entire incident, he said, “I saw so many memes about ‘what Rajkummar must be thinking’. I was just waiting for it to get over. I am a very patient guy. I was just sitting there and witnessing the whole thing. Nothing else I could do because they were both putting their point across and I thought maybe they were right and should talk to each other because it’s either this way or unfortunately it’s this way because it’s in front of the whole world – that’s the way it is. I was just waiting to get done with it so we could talk about the film.”

He also spoke about dating a girl in class XI with whom he fell in love on the basketball court because he had seen his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, her other boyfriend called him after school and thrashed him along with 30-40 other boys. He recalled telling them, “Jitna marna hai mar lo, muh pe koi nahi marega, mujhe actor banna hai (Beat me as much as you want, don’t hit on my face, I have to become an actor).”

On being asked about the worst audition of his career, Rajkummar revealed the one audition when he was asked to behave like a monkey. He said that though he had lost his interest in the project, he decided to have fun and went on to jump on tables.

Rajkummar also revealed that he will be seen speaking with a New York accent in his upcoming Netflix film, The White Tiger. It also stars Priyanka Chopra and is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel by the same name.

As per the concept of the show, Neha also asked him to recast actors in a few films. He said, he would like to cast Janhvi Kapoor for Kajol’s character in Baazigar and Suhana Khan for Kajol’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On being asked about his award-winning film Newton, he said he would like to cast Ranbir Kapoor for his own character as “there is a lot of honesty in his eyes”.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:27 IST