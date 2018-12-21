Rajyavardhan Rathore, Akshay Kumar’s Instagram live session, a treat for fitness lovers

Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State of I&B and Sports along with actor Akshay Kumar had a treat in store for fitness enthusiasts when the two held a LIVE Instagram chat session on Thursday evening. Rathore and Kumar touched upon various topics, fitness being the primary concern.

The chat started with Rathore jokingly asking the actor if he was sitting on his “throne” with a big tyre in the backdrop, to which Akki replied that he took out some time from his workout session and was at the gym, as he felt it was the most appropriate place to do this chat. Rathore, who was live from his office assured that he, too, will go live from his gym only, the next time.

Almost 25000 fans tuned in for a live session, including actor Ranveer Singh, who joined the chat as a special guest. Over the next 30-minutes, both the youth icons discussed fitness, workout regimes, diet, bullying in school and their children, amid other things.

Read| Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar meet PM Modi to discuss issues faced by film industry

As a celebrity, Akshay has always encouraged his fans to follow a healthy lifestyle. Both the public figures promised to stay in touch and continue to come up with more such sessions, to interact and encourage fans.

A former Olympic medallist, Rathore is known for his fitness regime and he had, earlier this year, started the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign, which had sent a ripple down effect across the film industry, with multiple celebrities taking the challenge and posting their pictures and videos on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:14 IST