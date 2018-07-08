Sanju box office: Ranbir Kapoor film makes Rs 200 crore, registers fourth biggest opening week ever

Director Rajkumar Hirani has broken several records in his five-film career but looks like there is still room for more. His latest film, Sanju, registered an incredibly successful first week at the box office.

In its first seven days, the film has made approximately Rs 200 crore according to a report in Box Office India. The film is fourth on the list of films with the biggest opening week collections. Baahubali 2 is at the first position with Rs 246 crore while Salman Khan’s Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai are at the second position and third positions with Rs 208 crore and Rs 206 crore collections, respectively.

With its second Friday and Saturday figures counted in, Sanju has made over Rs 233 crore so far. It is fifth on the list of top first day grossers with a collection of Rs 34 crore and second on the list of top weekend grossers with a collection of Rs 119 crore.

Sanju is the biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. While critics were mixed about the movie for its blatant whitewash of Dutt’s life, the audience seems to have loved Ranbir’s performance.

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and others.

